Virata Parvam Teaser: Rana Daggubati Calls For Revolt in 'The Voice Of Ravanna'

The makers of Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallav-starrer Virata Parvam had postponed the release of the film owing to the rise of Covid-19 cases across the country and the resultant restrictions. The film was originally scheduled to hit the theatres on April 30, 2021.

The first look of the film, which has already been released, received a good response. And now, on the occasion of Rana’s birthday, a new teaser with Rana’s voice-over from the film has been released by the makers. The title featuring Rana and Pallavi has been titled, ‘The Voice of Ravanna.’

Here's the post:

The almost one-minute teaser gives a quick glimpse into Rana and Sai Pallavi’s characters. In the video, Rana is encouraging people to rise and revolt against the oppressor.

Earlier, there was a tittle-tattle that the film would be released on OTT giant Netflix. The platform has offered over thirty-five crores to the makers. However, the deal was cancelled due to the theatrical release of the film. Rana will be seen in the role of a comrade Ravanna in the historic flick.

Helmed by Needi Naadi Oke Katha fame Venu Udugula, the film is inspired by the Naxalite movement that took place in Telangana in the 1990s.

Besides Rana and Sai Pallavi, the film has Nanditha Das, Nivetha Pethuraj, Eswari Rao, Priyamani, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Sai Chand. Suresh Bobbili composed the music for the film. Cinematographer Dani Sanchez-Lopez has handled the camera, while Hollywood stunt director Stefan Richter has choreographed the action sequences in the film.

Opening in the political period thriller genre, the mass elements of the film are also said to be very intriguing. The story is mainly based on the social conditions in the Telangana region between 1980 and 1990. The film will be released in Hindi and Tamil. The release date of the film will be officially announced soon.

