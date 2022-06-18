Virata Parvam’s Digital Rights Acquired By Netflix

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s Virata Parvam is creating a lot of buzz for all the right reasons. The film was released on June 17. And, it is loved by fans and critics alike. Now, a day after its release, the makers have announced that the digital rights of Virata Parvam have been acquired by Netflix.

The movie, reportedly, will be streaming on the OTT platform four weeks from its theatrical release date.

Virata Parvam is a period romantic action drama film. The movie is written and directed by Venu Udugala. D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri have bankrolled the film. Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao and Sai Chand are seen in important roles.

The plot revolves around the Naxalite movement that took place in the Telangana region in the 1990s. Initially, the movie was scheduled to release on April 30, 2021. But it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sai Pallavi will next appear in Gargi. The announcement was made by Sai Pallavi on her birthday. The movie will be directed by Gautham Ramachandran.

“I waited months to talk about this film, And, finally, my birthday is when the stubborn team decided to give in and release this. Presenting to you, Gargi."

The film will be produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George and Gautham Ramachandran. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

