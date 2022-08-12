Viruman Review: Twitter Gives Karthi-Starrer a Mixed Response

Tamil action-drama Viruman, starring Karthi in the lead role, finally hit the theatres on Friday, August 12. According to reports, the film will be screened at 425 theatres across the state. The online response to a film plays a crucial role in shaping its future at the box office, read on to find out the early reviews of Viruman.

As per moviegoers, Karthi and Prakash Raj’s performances in the film are laudable. While some were impressed by debutante Aditi Shankar’s performance, others praised Yuvan Shankar Raja for returning to his form with this mass entertainer. According to reviews, the first half of this M. Muthaiah directorial is clocked at 1 hour 28 minutes while the second half has a run time of close to 1 hour 2 minutes.

One user predicted the movie’s fate by tweeting, “Viruman terrific opening in Madurai. Working day Opening Show is getting Housefull. One main reason is Fantastic Promotion by the team. Any day - Promotion plays a big role to pull the audience. With this run, I think it will end up as SUPER HIT."

In their review, another user wrote, “If you want a perfect BGM for the title card intro, Yuvan Shankar Raja is the man for it. A superb BGM for a Karthi film which can be effective only in theatres."

Another person wrote, “Viruman review. First half: Decent. Karthi carries the film on his shoulder & is good. Aditi Shankar doesn’t have much to perform, decent casting, story & screenplay completely routine, Soori’s comedy, second half waiting."

Although many users congratulated the team on garnering positive reviews, some shed light on the film’s shortcomings.

One wrote, “Viruman mixed reviews, but with safe genre & long weekend advantage let’s see how it fairs among its target audience." Another user highlighted, “Viruman Review: Not the best of Karthi Movies. An average rural entertainer movie with a decent cast, music, and good action scenes. The story and screenplay are a letdown. One time watchable."

