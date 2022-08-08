Viruman To Show Importance Of Family Bonding Says Karthi

Karthi’s latest film Viruman is directed by Muthaiah and the movie is going to be released in theatres on August 12. The song release event was recently organised in Madurai. The makers are now busy in the promotion of the movie ahead of its release.

Actor Karthi and actress Aditi Shankar recently spoke about Viruman in an exclusive interview with News18 Tamil. Karthi said that the importance of uncle-aunt relationships is decreasing in the current environment and the movie shows the importance of relationships in a family. Director Muthaiah said he is determined to bring such sentiments to the limelight. Viruman is said to be an action entertainer and the trailer shows that the movie will fulfill all expectations.

Talking about the title song, Karthi said that the song has been sung by Ilaiyaraaja and the music is given by Yuvan Shankar Raja. This isn’t the first time the two have collaborated. They have also collaborated for movies like Bharuthiveeran and many others. This time the crew believed that the Karthi-Yuvan Shankar alliance will be a huge plus for the movie.

Lead actress Aditi said that her acting career started as a result of the inspiration from her parents. Aditi was also proud of the fact that the people of Madurai showed so much love for the film.

The official trailer for Viruman was released 4 days ago and it already has 8.5 million views on YouTube. The trailer is getting a good response and Karthi fans have huge expectations from the movie. Karthi will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I along with Vikram and Aishwarya Rai. The movie will be released in September. Karthi is playing the role of a prince of the Chola Empire in this period drama. Another movie named Sardar starring Karthi and Rashi Khanna in the lead roles will be releasing in October.

