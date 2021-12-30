Visaaranai Fame Chandra Kumar Wins Best Actor Award

Author and actor M Chandra Kumar has bagged the best actor award at the Mumbai Independent Film Festival 2021. He won the award in the Short Film category for his performance in the short film Kural-75. The story revolves around the bond between a grandfather and granddaughter. Chandra portrayed the role of the grandfather in the film, directed by K Puvanehwaran.

Speaking to The Times Of India after the win, Chandra said, “It was so intense that while shooting for the film, the audience on the set broke into tears. I thoroughly enjoyed playing the character of the grandfather, who at one point becomes possessive about his grandchild."

Well, it doesn’t end here. Kural-75 has also won the Best Film award at short film festivals organised in Kolkata, New Delhi, and Pune, earlier this year.

According to reports, Chandra has been roped in for three feature films, including Kuruthi Aattam, Yaanai and Yaathisai. With these, Chandra is hoping to “seal a place" for himself in the film industry. Talking about his characters in these projects, the actor said that the roles demand some action scenes. Chandra is also a part of a drama series by Coimbatore-based satire group Nakkalites.

Chandra also spoke about how working in a feature film is different from that of a feature film. According to him, in feature films, one gets to work with an elaborate team. Whereas, in short films, one works with aspiring filmmakers and gets to know about the thought process of the young generation.

I think that cinema, in itself, is a great learning process," Chandra signed off.

Meanwhile, Chandra’s novel Lockup was adapted into the critically acclaimed feature film Visaaranai.

