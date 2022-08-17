Vishal Bhardwaj: I Can't Work Without Tabu, She is 'La Ilaaj' for Me

From his 2003 film Maqbool to Haider in 2014 and now in his film-in-the-making Khufiya, Vishal Bhardwaj has directed Tabu in multiple projects. He was also the music director of Gulzaar’s 1996 film Maachis, in which Tabu played a pivotal role. Over the years, the actress and the director seemed to have developed a bond like no other.

At the recent song launch for the film Darlings, Vishal spoke about his admiration for Tabu. Bhardwaj and the cast members were asked to dedicate the song La Ilaaj, which he has composed, to a special person. After giving it a little thought, the Haider director said, “I would like to dedicate this song to Tabu. She is ‘La Ilaaj’ for me and I am ‘La Ilaaj’ for her. Main uske bina kaam nahi kar sakta (I cannot work without her)."

Advertisement

Tabu is currently working on Khufiya directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Calling it a passion project of Bhardwaj, Tabu said the film was conceptualised long ago but only went on floors last year.

“The film is Vishal’s dear project, which actually was conceptualised long back but couldn’t happen. Then the pandemic happened, which is when it picked up again. We were casting for it during COVID. It’s the world of intelligence, agents, espionage but not like a regular spy thriller that you’ve seen," Tabu told PTI.

The film is inspired by true events and based on the popular espionage novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan. Produced and directed by Bhardwaj, the film also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here