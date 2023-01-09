Vishal Bhardwaj Says It Would Be Great to See a 'Kuttey Kaminey' Crossover with His Son's Film

Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aamaan Bhardwaj is making his directorial debut with Kuttey which is all set to release this Friday, 13 January. While the trailer has raised expectations from fans, it has also invited comparisons with Vishal’s Kaminey. When asked about the same, the filmmaker told a news portal that he is not bothered by the comparison and would in fact love to see a crossover between his son’s Kuttey and his own work Kaminey. The movies belong to the same crime-fiction genre.

Recalling about the time when Aasmaan told him he wants to follow his footsteps and pursue filmmaking, he shared with PTI, “I was happy but at the same time, I was concerned because filmmaking is a stressful job. It’s a difficult profession." He added, “You have to manage so many people, from writing the script to finding the right actors and technicians. You are doing event management all the time. Whenever you get a little time, you try to realise your vision."

Vishal said that he knew that the film would be compared to Kaminey, and shared that “Aasmaan has his own voice and I have my own." Kaminey, which released back in 2009, starred Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Kuttey also boasts of a stellar cast including Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and Konkona Sen Sharma. The filmmaker hopes to see a cross-over of both the films someday. “Caper films are a tough genre to pull off. We can continue this genre and the next film that we make could be Kuttey Kaminey where all these characters criss-cross. It would be so good to see Shahid, Tabu, Arjun, and all of them together in a movie."

The hit track from Kaminey also got fans nostalgic with a comeback in Kuttey as Phir Se Dhan Te Nan. Bhardwaj shared that he had written the song for a Kaminey follow-up which never released. “I had made the song long back when I was working on a Kaminey sequel. That film could not materialise but Aasmaan knew about the song and he asked to use it in the background of his film. I resisted but gave in to the director’s demand."

When asked about keeping the film’s titled ‘Kuttey’, the director shared, “We have used Kuttey in that context. Here, everybody is a dog and out there to deceive the other." He revealed, “The story of Kuttey was one of the three scripts that Aasmaan, who majored in screenwriting, wrote for his thesis at the film school." His son’s professor liked the story and when Bhardwaj read it, he too was impressed. “That’s where I got involved as a co-writer and wrote the dialogues and additional screenplay."

