Vishal Bhardwaj's Kuttey, Starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, to Release in Cinemas on Jan 13

Kuttey, produced by Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films and presented by T-Series, has been in the news ever since its announcement. The film’s release date has now been revealed. It will open theatrically on January 13, 2023.

Ushering in the New Year, with a potent dose of thrill and entertainment, Kuttey, starring a talented ensemble cast including Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj, is a caper-thriller and marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

Written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj, the dark-comedy featuring an ocean of talent left everyone intrigued with its poster launch. The film’s music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, while his frequent collaborator Gulzar has penned the lyrics.

Kuttey is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj.

Arjun Kapoor also shared the release date announcement and wrote, “Usher in the New Year with Kuttey, releasing in cinemas on 13th January, 2023."

Talking about shooting for the film, Arjun had earlier said that Naseeruddin Shah gave him a hug after loving his work in the. Arjun and Naseeruddin have previously worked together in the 2014 film Finding Fanny. Describing it as the ‘greatest compliment’, Arjun told PTI, “Naseer bhai (Naseeruddin Shah) hugged me on the sets of Kuttey and said he saw the film and loved it. There is no greater compliment for an actor to be praised by Naseeruddin Shah. And Kumud sir said he felt I didn’t miss the dialect. I hold all that in my highest regard."

