Vishal, Dimple Hayathi's Saamanyudu Gets UA Certificate From Censor Board

Actor Vishal’s film Saamanyudu has been cleared by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate. The much-awaited crime action-thriller is helmed by debutant director Thu.Pa.Saravanan. It is all set to hit the big screen on February 4. The story of the film reportedly revolves around a common man who stands up to fight against the unjust system. Dimple Hayathi is the female lead of the film.

Actor Vishal on Wednesday announced on Twitter that his upcoming film has been cleared by the censor board with a U/A certificate (unrestricted public exhibition subject to parental guidance for children below the age of twelve).

Advertisement

The film has been shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. It has been titled Saamanyudu in Telugu and Veeramae Vaagai Soodum in Tamil. Apart from Dimple Hayathi and Vishal, the film will see many prominent actors such as Yogi Babu, Kumaravel, Raveena Ravi, Babu Raj, Marimuthu, Kavitha Bharathi, Tulasi, and Akhilan SPR.

In Saamayanyudu, Vishal will be seen playing a policeman who thinks out of the box. The story is said to have relevance in present times.

The makers had earlier released the trailer of Saamanyudu in January 2022 and got a tremendous response. The film was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on January 14, 2022 however it was postponed due to the third wave of Covid-19.

The booking of the movie ticket for Saamanyudu has started now. It has been bankrolled under Vishal’s banner Vishal Film Factory. Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music of the film.

Advertisement

Vishal was last seen in action-thriller Enemy which was released in November 2021. Vishal will soon be kickstarting director Karthik Thangavelu’s upcoming movie. He will also start shooting his next movie Thupparivaalan 2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.