Vishal Kotian: Neither Shamita Shetty nor Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz Deserves to Win Bigg Boss 15

Vishal Kotian recently ended his journey on Bigg Boss 15 along with Neha Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali. The trio was eliminated after a task as they received the least votes from the audience. However, Vishal thinks that he shouldn’t have been in the bottom six, to begin with. “I didn’t even anticipate being in the bottom six because it was not the audience’s decision, it was the press people’s decision. Had it been the audience, it would have been easier to accept. However, the press people are also a part of my audience," he said when asked about his reaction to his eviction.

He also feels that the housemates who got evicted with him didn’t deserve it as well. “No one in this house deserves to go out. Everyone has their own journey, their own game," he said, adding that Jay Bhanushali felt that he was not in the right place. “Jay felt that he was not in the right place. This game is not for him and he realized this soon after he started playing. He is the right sort of a man in the wrong place. Neha also wanted to go back home and she said this as well. So after our eviction, both of them told me that their eviction made sense but we don’t feel your eviction was right as you deserve to be in the top five," he said.

Advertisement

Vishal made several friends in the house including Shamita Shetty who he considers his sister and Tejasswi Prakash. Talking about them and who supported him most in the game, he said, “Tejasswi was the one to support me most. She is a true and a good friend of mine, and a nice person. She supported me throughout the game. I supported Shamita the most. I had expected that being a sister, she would support me more but I didn’t get that kind of support from her. In the game, I was always ahead of her so it was always me extending my support to her. However, I don’t have any regrets. Ours is a strong relationship which will not break easily."

However, he thinks there is one contestant who deserves the winning title more than Shamita or Tejasswi. “Tejasswi is my first priority and Shamita is my second and she fought with me on this. But coming to her, I am not even her second choice, I am fourth! I come after Neha, Raqesh and Rajiv, so how could she fight over my choice? But if you ask me who deserves to win out of all the contestants, I will neither choose Shamita nor Teja. Umar Riaz should win this game because he is the only contestant who started from zero and became the hero. That is the most difficult thing to do."

Advertisement

Umar, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi are often heard discussing about the unity of the contestants who have come from Bigg Boss OTT (Shamita, Neha, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh Bapat). Asked whether the trio can give a tough competition to the OTT members, Vishal answered, “They are a strong team, and I was their fourth member. If we were still together, we would have made things more difficult for them. But they are strong enough to give competition to anyone, and soon enough, the OTT contestants’ time will be over."

Advertisement

Interestingly, Vishal hinted at going back as a wildcard contestant. When asked whether he would love to return if given a chance, he answered, “I am getting feelers that I might be called back pretty soon. It is already being talked about. And I want to go back because of Devoleena. She targeted me a lot before entering the house so I definitely wanted to face her. I also want to confront Shamita and tell her that she never played for me so don’t expect me to play for you. I would tell Nishant that if he wants to attack, it should come directly. Because if he attacks me from behind, people will think that’s exactly where he belongs."

Advertisement

We also questioned Vishal about his controversial statements and objectifying remarks. He defended himself by saying, “As far as my language is concerned, it is very important to understand the meaning of the conversation. If you take words out of context and make an issue out of it, then it would be foolish to do so. There is a song called, ‘cheez badi hai mast mast’. So if you take out the word ‘cheez’ (object) and say that it is objectifying a woman and if you ask people to stop singing it or dancing on it, then it would be your foolishness. So, it is important to understand the context of the words used in a sentence."

Advertisement

“They made my words an issue because they knew they couldn’t compete with me otherwise. Having said that, if I do not make mistakes then how will I learn?" Vishal concluded.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.