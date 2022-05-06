Vishal Krishna Reddy's Mark Antony Enters Production in Chennai

Tamil actor Vishal Krishna Reddy’s 33rd film Mark Antony has commenced shooting after a puja ceremony on Friday in Chennai. The movie will be directed by Adhik Ravichandran and will also feature renowned actor SJ Suryah in a lead role.

The film’s puja ceremony witnessed the presence of Vishal, SJ Suryah, Adhik and producer S Vinod Kumar among others. The film’s production team has also announced the roping in of actress Ritu Varma who will play the female lead in the film.

While there are not many details available regarding her role, the fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen. The actress will appear against Vishal for the first time.

The movie will also star Telugu actors Sunil Verma and Nizhalgal Ravi in the lead roles while the music of the film will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Vishal Krishna Reddy is the younger son of producer GK Reddy and is known for his roles in action films. He debuted in the entertainment industry as an assistant director and eventually became an actor with the film Chellamae in 2004.

Chellamae was directed by Gandhi Krishna and featured Vishal and Reema Sen in the lead role. Vishal also set up his production studio and produced commercially successful films like Pandiya Naadu, Naan Sigappu Manithan and Poojai.

The actor was elected as the general secretary of Nadigar Sangam in October 2015 after organising a movement against the previous committee but was later expelled.

Headquartered in Chennai, the Nadigar Sangam is a coalition for television, film and stage actors and boasts of over 3000 members. It also has a charitable trust fund to offer pensions to retired actors and actively participates in socio-political issues. In 2017, Vishal won the election the president of the Tamil Film Producers Council.

