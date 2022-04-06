Vishal Nikam, Meera Jagannath's Latest Dance Reel is a Hit Among Fans

Big Boss Marathi season 3 winner Vishal Nikam has uploaded a video on his Instagram profile, and the reel is going viral, for there is another person in it. Vishal’s good friend and former Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Meera Jagannath accompanies him in the video.

With the video, Vishal wrote, “Monday Morning Mood." He also mentioned that the two of them might not have got along in the Bigg Boss house, it’s a wonderful experience to know more outside. The actor further asked, “who is missing our Morning Dance?" After the video was uploaded, comments poured in and the fans appreciated their friendship. The video currently has 488,000 views on it.

The third season of Big Boss Marathi was a huge hit this year. However, there were some members in the house who were always seen arguing with each other. Interestingly, Vishal Nikham and Meera Jagannath, who are now very good friends, were always at loggerheads inside the house. But things changed after they came out of the house. The two have been often spotted together.

Vishal started his career with the movie Mithun in 2018. He played the lead role in this film. He played the character of Mithun opposite Amruta Dhongade. He again appeared in another Marathi film Dhumas. He is best known for his TV shows Dakhhancha Raja Jyotiba and Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji.

Meera Jagannath gained fame after playing the role of Sanjana in the Marathi TV show Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. She made her film debut in the Marathi film Ilu Ilu in 2020. The same year, she made her digital debut with the web series Live Independent. And after coming out of the Big Boss house, she has done a song with Jay Dudhane.

