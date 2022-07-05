Vishal Nikam's Pandharichya Panduranga Song Dedicated to Lord Vitthal is Hit Among Fans

Marathi actor Vishal Nikam garnered a lot of recognition after winning Bigg Boss Marathi season 3. His popularity has seen an upward trend following the release of the song Pandharichya Panduranga, which is dedicated to Lord Vitthal. With melodious vocals by Pravin Kuwar, the song has struck a chord with the audience.

Pravin Bhuse’s lyrics are on point and they form a strong connection with the audience. Vishal Bhange’s euphonious music is another plus point of this song. Vishal has brilliantly showcased the character of Varkari (Lord Vitthal’s devotee). In each frame, he has effortlessly gelled into the character. In the end, his expressions appropriately convey the message behind the song.

The audience was delighted to see the sincere efforts by artists to show their devotion to Lord Vitthal. A user wrote in the comment section that a different theme has been adopted for this song. According to this user, the beautiful combination of music and lyrics made Pandharichya Panduranga a must listen to the song.

Another user applauded Vishal’s portrayal of Varkari. This user explained how his father, too, was a Varkari and crossed all hurdles to visit God’s temple. A user also praised the music arrangement of the song. Screenplay and editing also received thumbs up from the audience. Many also praised Vishal for his choice of project.

Vishal is overwhelmed with the love and appreciation received for the song. He shared a post on Instagram thanking everyone who listened to and loved this song. Along with this thank you note, Vishal made a request. The Aai Mayecha Kawach actor wrote that if anyone was planning to visit a nearby temple, they should use this song for an Instagram story. Vishal wrote that people can even make an Instagram reel on this song and tag him.

Apart from this song, Vishal was also seen in the serial Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji. The serial was a hit amongst the audience.

