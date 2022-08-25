Vishal-Starrer Mark Antony to Hit Theaters Next Year; Check Details

Producer S Vinod Kumar, who is now bankrolling Mark Antony featuring actor Vishal in the lead, under his Mini Studio has announced that the film will hit the theatres in the summer of next year. Actor Vishal, who has wrapped Lathi, is currently acting in Adhik Ravichandran’s Mark Antony. Producer Vinod Kumar is planning to launch this film as a Pan-Indian project in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Notably, the producer, who backed Vishal’s previous film Enemy under his home banner, also stated that the upcoming project, which was launched in Chennai with a customary puja ceremony in May recently, will have its shoot completed by December this year. Reportedly, Vishal has allocated a huge budget for Vishal starrer.

Vishal’s 33rd film also has SJ Suryah in the lead. The buzz is that both the actors will be seen playing dual roles in it. Others in the cast of the film include Ritu Varma, Sunil Verma, and Nizhalgal Ravi playing eminent roles.

Mark Antony, touted to be an action-packed entertainer, will have stunts choreographed by Kanal Kannan, Peter Hein, and Ravi Varma. The film will have music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Speaking of Vishal’s last release, the actor was last seen in Veeramae Vaagai Soodum. The film was supposed to be released on January 26, 2022, but it was pushed to February 4, 2022. The film garnered mixed reviews, but it did not fare well at the box office. Moreover, he also has Laththi, waiting for the release. The film is bankrolled by his close friends Ramana and Nanda under Rana Productions.

