Vishal Visits Tirumala Temple Ahead Of Enemy Release

Actor Vishal, on Tuesday, took a divine trip to Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati ahead of the release of his film Enemy. He went there to seek blessings for the success of his upcoming action-thriller. Directed by Anand Shankar, the film will hit the theatres on November 4. Several pictures of his visit to the temples have surfaced on social media. He was also seen posing with his fans outside the temple. In a few pictures, he is also seen entering the temple premises through the Alipiri footpath.

In the pictures, Vishal can be seen sporting a white shirt and a red shawl.

Enemy is written and directed by Anand Shankar. It is produced by Vinod Kumar under the banner of Mini Studios. The film features Vishal and Arya in lead roles. In the film, Mirnalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas and Prakash Raj will be seen in prominent roles. Advance booking for the film has already started.

On Diwali, Tamil Nadu will witness a clash of two big films—superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and Vishal-Arya starrer Enemy. The action-packed films are expected to bring a big crowd to the theatres this Diwali season after the short disruptions caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

Many reports suggest that Annaatthe is releasing in 900 theatres out of the available 1100 theatres in Tamil Nadu. Enemy producers have got only 100 screens.

Even before the release of Enemy, Vishal has announced the name of his upcoming action flick with newcomer director Vinoth Kumar. The film has been titled Lathi. The makers have already released a teaser of the film and revealed the title. The makers have announced that the film will be released in cinemas in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. It will also mark Vishal’s first pan-India release.

