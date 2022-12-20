Vishal, Who Heaped Praise on Kantara, Visits Dharmasthala To Witness Bhoota Kola

Kannada film Kantara, directed and written by Rishab Shetty, took the nation by storm like no other film. A huge commercial as well as critical success, Kantara ended up being the second-highest Kannada film of all time. It was a pleasant departure from the formulaic movie plot as it was more grounded and told the stories of the roots of folklore and myths that are popular in the coastal regions of Dakshin Kannada.

Two traditional rituals were portrayed in the film, namely Kambala and Bhoota Kola, and the second one was more integral to the plot. Bhoota Kola is an ancient form of daiva or animist spirit worship performed to appease the demigods or deities that people in the region worship. Bhoota Kola was brought to the attention of a national audience after Kantara was released in multiple languages and people have been interested in it since.

Now, Tamil actor Vishal has also displayed his interest in the ritual. According to reports, Vishal visited Dharmasthala, a town in Karnataka, to experience firsthand, the ritual of Bhoota Kola. Vishal, who was among many of the celebrities who heaped praise on Kantara said that he was aware of the Bhoota Kola ritual even before the film came out. He said it was a wonderful experience watching the ritual taking place in front of him. Vishal also visited the Kukke Subramanya Temple located in the Dakshina Kannada district.

The effect of Kantara on the ancient ritual of Bhoota Kola has been immense. The Karnataka State Government announced a monthly allowance for Bhoota kola performers over 60 years of age after the movie was released.

