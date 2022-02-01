Vishal's Action-Drama Veeramae Vaagai Soodum Has a Release Date. Check Here

Action hero Vishal is all set to rock the theatres with his upcoming action-drama, which will premiere worldwide in Telugu and Tamil on 4 February. The much-awaited film in Tamil has been titled Veeramae Vaagai Soodum and Saamanyudu in Telugu.

The gripping entertainer has been bankrolled under Vishal’s banner Vishal Film Factory. The production house shared the much-awaited news on its Twitter handle.

“The much-awaited announcement is here @VishalKOfficial’s #VeeramaeVaagaiSoodum & #Saamanyudu is all set to hit the screens from February 4th. #VVSFromFeb4th #VVS #Obba #Vishal @Thupasaravanan1 @thisisysr @DimpleHayathi @iYogiBabu @raveena116 @ActorBaburaj @akilanspr," the tweet read.

Meanwhile, it’s being reported that Subbaiah Shanmugam has bought the Tamil Nadu theatre distribution rights for Veerame Vagai Soodum for around Rs 10 crore.

The film was initially scheduled for theatrical release on January 26 but the makers preponed the release on the occasion of Pongal, January 14. However, owing to the alarming surge in positive Covid-19 cases, the makers decided to put the release on hold.

In the film, Vishal plays the role of a cop. Said to be a promising thriller, the film’s trailer begins with Vishal narrating a crime story. Belonging to a middle-class family, he locks horns against authorities for abusing their powers.

Directed by debutant Thu Pa Saravanan, the film has Dimple Hayathi as the female lead opposite Vishal. Meanwhile, Raveena Ravi will be seen playing an important role, and Malayalam actor Baburaj essays the role of the antagonist. Besides these four, the film will also stars G. Marimuthu and V. I. S. Jayapalan in pivotal roles.

Veerame Vagai Soodum music has been scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while Kavin Raj has handled the cinematography.

Vishal was last seen in Anand Shankar’s action thriller Enemy, which was released in 2021. The actor currently has two projects including Laththi and Thupparivaalan 2 in the pipeline.

