Vishal's Samanyudu Hits Theatres With Impressive Pre-Release Business. Check Figures

Vishal-starrer Samanyudu , directed by debutant director Thu.Pa.Saravanan, has been released worldwide today. Vishal has himself produced the film under his banner Vishal Film Factory (VFL). The much-awaited crime action-thriller hit the big screens today and has so far collected Rs 5 crores. In its first week, the film is predicted to collect a whopping 15 crores.

Samanyudu is a story of a policeman, who thinks outside the box. It has been shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. The film will be titled Veeramae Vaagai Soodum in Tamil. In addition to Dimple Hayathi and Vishal, the film will see many prominent actors such as Yogi Babu, Kumaravel, Raveena Ravi, Babu Raj, Marimuthu, Kavitha Bharathi (Diva), Tulasi (Tillakki), and Akhilan SPR. The film is being released simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Samanyudu has already done a pre-release business of Rs 10 crore by selling its distribution rights to Tamil Nadu theatres. The Telugu version of the movie has done a pre-release business of 2 crores from Telangana, 70 lakhs from Rayalaseema and 2.4 crores from other areas in total.

Advertisement

The film has also sold its digital rights for 5 crores. In total, the film has grossed Rs.20 crores in the pre-release business. Additionally, as there is not much competition for the film, it will be interesting to see if that translates into box office revenue.

On the work front, Vishal was last seen in Enemy in November 2021. He is all set to start shooting his next, Thupparivaalan 2, directed and produced by Vishal himself. The film is a sequel to the 2017 film Thupparivaalan. The film stars Prasanna and Ashya in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.