Vishhal Nikam, Vikas Patil and Meenal Shah Leave For Goa, Fans Miss Sonali Patil

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi was a smash hit. The bond of Vishhal Nikam, Meenal Shah, Vikas B Patil and Sonali Patil was one of the reasons fans loved the season. The four contestants are in constant touch even after the season ended. Recently, the audience came across an Instagram reel where Vishhal, Meenal and Vikas are leaving for Goa in a car.

The Instagram reel starts with Meenal who informs the viewers that they are travelling in Vishhal’s car. It is followed by Vikas introducing himself. Meenal then asks Vishhal where he is taking them. She also hilariously commented that he has not even opened up the plastic covers around his car’s seats. Vishhal couldn’t help laughing at this comment. After this, Meenal and Vikas enthusiastically announced that they were going to Goa.

Advertisement

Vikas had earlier posted on social media a couple of pictures with Vishhal, congratulating him for the Tata Harrier. Apart from congratulating, he commented that may Vishhal soon purchase a private jet. Vikas also asked him humorously not to forget the Goa trip.

Meanwhile, the three friends, delighted for the Goa trip, were questioned by netizens about Sonali’s absence. Vishhal was asked why Sonali was never seen with him. Netizens have started believing that something is amiss between Vishhal and Sonali.

Advertisement

Vishhal was the winner of Bigg Boss season 3 last year. He took home a trophy and prize money of Rs 20 Lakh. Jay Dudhane was the first runner up of the show. Vikas was the second runner up while Utkarsh Shinde became the third runner up. Meenal was the fourth runner up. Sonali was evicted after she spent 92 days in the house. Her eviction came as a major shock to her fans.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.