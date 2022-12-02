Vishnu Manchu And Sunny Leone’s Ginna Is Now On Amazon Prime Video

Ginna, starring Vishnu Manchu, Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone, hit the big screen on October 21. Helmed by Eeshaan Suryaah, the horror comedy received a mixed reaction from critics and audiences alike. Owing to the same, it didn’t manage to perform well at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 20-25 crore, Ginna reportedly did a total business of Rs 9.5 crore at the ticket booth.

After a disastrous run in theatres, the Vishnu Manchu-starrer has premiered on Amazon Prime Video today, December 2. Ginna has been released on the OTT platform in Telugu and Malayalam languages. As the film is now available to a large section of the audience with its OTT release, it’ll be interesting for fans to see how it’s received by viewers on Amazon Prime Video.

Ginna has been jointly produced by AVA Entertainment, 24 Frames Factory and Universal Studios. The story has been written by G Nageswara Reddy while its screenplay has been penned by Kona Venkat. Besides Telugu, the Eeshaan Suryaah directorial was released in Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam languages.

The plot revolves around Ginna, played by Vishnu, a resident of a rural village. He intends to con NRI Renuka, played by Sunny Leone, to pay off his debts with the help of his lover, Swathi, played by Payal Rajput.

On the work front, Sunny Leone is currently busy hosting the reality show MTV Spiltsvilla 14. Besides the reality show, Sunny also has The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, directed by Ramesh Thete, in her kitty. On the other hand, Payal Rajput’s upcoming films include Kirathaka, which is directed by Veera Bhadram, and Angel, helmed by KS Adhiyaman. Both movies are currently in the making. However, there’s no update on Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming projects as of yet.

