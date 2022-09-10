Vishnu Manchu-starrer Ginna Teaser Promises a Fresh Horror-comedy

Actor Vishnu Manchu has shared the teaser of his much-anticipated film Ginna and wrote that he is quite eager to bring this project to the audience. Going by the teaser, Ginna looks like a horror comedy. The Eeshaan Suryaah directorial stars Sunny Leone and Payal Rajput as female leads. Kona Venkat has penned the storyline.

Vishnu will be seen essaying the role of Tent House proprietor Gali Nageswara Rao in this film, set in the village of Rangampeta where nobody is on talking terms with him. The twist comes with the arrival of Renuka (Sunny). Ginna’s storyline will revolve around the mystery of Renuka’s connection with the village.

The teaser has also been shared on Youtube and it has garnered more than 28 Lakh views. It is also trending currently on YouTube at 42nd position. AVA Entertainment & 24 Frames Factory have produced this movie. Anup Rubens composed the music for this movie. Chota K Naidu has handled the photography. Chota K Prasad is responsible for the cuts. Ginna is all set to release on October 5 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Apart from Ginna, Vishnu will also entertain the audience with another film Bhakta Kannappa. Reportedly, it is one of the ambitious projects of Vishnu. According to reports, Bhakta Kannappa was to be shot simultaneously in Telugu and English.

As stated in reports, popular actress Kajal Aggarwal was also signed for this movie. However, things never took off. It was reported that the budget was extremely high. After a long time, it was reported that the film will start soon with a budget of Rs 60 crore. Tanikella Bharani has written and directed this movie.

