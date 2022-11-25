Vishnu Unnikrishnan’s Kallanum Bhagavathiyum Goes On Floors With A Muhurat Puja

The production work of Kallanum Bhagavathiyum, starring Vishnu Unnikrishnan, was kicked off on Wednesday, November 23. The shoot went on floors with a muhurat puja held in Kollengode, Palakkad. “Shooting of Kallanum Bhagavathiyum has begun," announced Vishnu Unnikrishnan by sharing a photo from the event on Instagram. Alongside him, Anusree, who plays the leading lady in the Malayalam film, was also present at the muhurat puja.

Check out Vishnu Unnikrishnan’s Instagram post below:

Advertisement

Not so long ago, Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’s first look poster was launched by Kunchacko Boban on Facebook. Along with unveiling the poster, he wrote, “Glad to release the title announcement poster of #KallanumBhagavathiyum! Best wishes to #EastCoastVijayan and the entire team!" Boban also added, “Bengali actress Mokksha too is marking her debut in Malayalam with Kallanum Bhagavathiyum."

Soon after the poster launch, Mokksha shared the poster on Instagram. She also penned a heartfelt note along with the poster, which read, “Here’s proudly presenting the first Title poster of Kallanum Bhagavathiyum. My first debut Malayalam film and I’m quite excited about it. My Heartiest thanks goes to the maker of this film @eastcoastvijayan sir for trusting me, a non keralite artist in this utmost challenging script and character. Hope I do ultimate justice to the character… Thanks to Kunchacko Boban sir for the lovely wish."

Advertisement

Kallanum Bhagavathiyum is directed by East Coast Vijayan and written by KV Anil. The cast of the Malayalam film includes Salim Kumar, Johny Antony, Rajesh Madhavan, Premkumar, Sreekanth Murali, Jayasankar, Noby, Jayan Cherthala, Jayaprakash Kuloor, and Maala Parvathi. The makers have roped in Ratheesh Ram as the film’s director of photography and John Kutty as its editor. Ranjin Raj will compose the music of this Vishnu Unnikrishnan-starrer. Apart from them, Sachin Sudhakaran and Dhanya Balakrishnan are the faces behind the film’s sound design and costume design, respectively.

Read all the Latest Movies News here