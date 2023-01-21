Vishnu Vishal And Ramkumar To Team Up For A Romantic Fantasy Drama, Deets Inside

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and director Ramkumar have entertained the audiences with two collaborations till date, namely Mundasupatti (rural comedy) and Ratsasan (psycho thriller). According to reports, the talented duo has decided to team up again for the third time. After attempting a comedy and psycho thriller, which genre will the two opt for now? Ramkumar has answered this question in a recent interview with the Times of India.

“This will be in a genre that’s totally different from our previous films — a romantic film that will have elements of fantasy and emotional drama, set against the backdrop of a hill station," the filmmaker told the Times of India.

Ramkumar also added that he doesn’t plan to make a drastic shift in genre after Ratsasan. The Rakshasudu writer said that he had a couple of ideas in mind, and this one felt like the right one to attempt at this point of time. Ramkumar was also asked why he felt the need to team up with Vishnu for the third time. He said that Vishnu is an actor who can easily understand his vision and deliver what is exactly required. Ramkumar added that when he narrated the story of this untitled film to Vishnu, he liked it and picked up the emotions of his character instantly.

Ramkumar also gave a little bit of idea about Vishnu’s character. He said that the actor’s role will be quite similar to the character in Mundasupatti. According to Ramkumar, the plot of his film revolves around the fact that how the protagonist handles problems in his life.

Apart from Vishnu, who all are going to feature in this film? As of now, the team is yet to finalise the film’s cast and crew. Till now, Munishkanth, who was also part of Mundasupatti and Ratsasan has been roped in for a pivotal role. Ramkumar said that they are planning to go on floors by April-May.

