Vishnu Vishal to Lijimol Jose, Kollywood Celebrities Who Tied Wedding Knots This Year

The impact of Covid-19, which started in 2020, continues to this day. While weddings continue, the number of guests has sharply declined. Having said that, there was a reason to cheer for some in the Kollywood fraternity, as many from the industry got married in 2021.

Vishnu Vishal had announced his relationship with badminton player Jwala Gutta in 2020. He got married to her on April 22 this year, with only a few relatives attending her wedding. Vishnu was previously married to Rajini Natraj, from whom he separated in 2018.

Actor Anandi, who is popularly known as Kayal Anandi, has acted in numerous Telugu and Tamil movies. Kayal Anandi got married to Socrates on January 7 this year. Their marriage took place among a few friends and relatives.

Actor Lijimol Jose made his Tamil debut with the film Sivappu Manjal Pacha. She also played the role of Sengeni in the Surya starrer Jai Bhim. A lot of people praised her performance. Ligimol Jose married Arun Antony on October 4. They got married according to Christian rituals this year.

Poet Sinegan, who was a participant in the first season of Boss Season Tamil and became popular among people online, has written a lot of beautiful poems and songs. His wedding with Kannika took place in July and many from Kollywood, including superstar Kamal Haasan, were invited.

The news of Karthik’s marriage to Amruta Srinivasan has been circulating on social media recently. Like the ones before them on this list, Karthik, too, tied the knot in the presence of close friends and relatives.

