Vishnu Vishal's FIR To Get a Theatrical Release in February

Tamil action-thriller drama FIR (Faizal Ibrahim Raiz) with Vishnu Vishal in the lead role will hit the theatres in February 2022. The makers of the film made the announcement on Thursday and put all the speculations of its OTT release to rest. The film, written and directed by Manu Anand, also stars Reba Monica, Gautham Menon, Manjima Mohan and Raiza Wilson in key roles. FIR is being produced under the banner of VV Studioz.

Actors of the upcoming movie took to Twitter to share the poster of the film announcing the release in February next year.

The shooting of FIR started in December 2019 and it was wrapped up by February 2021. The film moved into post-production mode in March. Ashwanath has composed songs. The makers had in February 2021 released the music track of the first single ‘Vizhiyile’.

The release of FIR was postponed owing to the second wave of Covid-19. Reports also emerged that it will be released on an OTT platform but now makers have decided for a theatrical release in February. Even though a release is yet to be announced, reports suggest that the FIR will be out in Telugu and Tamil on February 18, 2022.

According to media reports, the story of the film revolves around a young Muslim man whose life turns upside down after he gets caught in a bizarre situation.

The producers are reportedly planning a sequel to the film. During a recent media interaction, Vishnu Vishal informed that he has given nod to a script for a sequel of the film.

