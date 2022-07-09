Vishnupriya Bhimeneni's Stunning Photoshoot In White Bralette With Plunging Neckline

Tollywood actress Vishnupriya Bhimeneni has her fans and followers hooked on her Instagram handle for her amazing fashion sense. She recently shared a gorgeous picture from her recent photoshoot on Instagram. In the photo, she is seen wearing a white bralette with a plunging neckline. She paired it with green and white flare pants, which featured floral and checkered prints.

For accessories, the actress opted for big silver hoops and a couple of bracelets, while Vishnupriya chose to keep her wavy tresses open. She captioned the post as “I keep stars in my pockets wearing daisies in my hair but I tuck you tenderly in the folds of my heart and take you everywhere - Melody Lee."

Vishnupriya has amped up the oomph factor with her stylish outfit and her post has gone viral. Her photos have garnered over 69 k likes on Instagram. Her fans just loved her outfit.

In an earlier post, Vishnupriya shared a photo of herself in a monochrome look. She was seen in a plain black satin silk saree, which she paired with a sleeveless sequenced blouse. She looked absolutely gorgeous in the traditional outfit. Her photo received 89,189 likes on Instagram.

Talking about Vishnupriya, the actress started her career as an anchor in the Telugu television industry. She predominantly works in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil industries. She made her acting debut in 2015, with the Malayalam romantic movie Mayookham.

Later, she acted in movies like Sivappathigaram, Yamadonga, and Gooli. She also hosted a game show Pove Pora aired on ETV Plus in 2017. Vishnu has also contributed to many comedy short films and videos on YouTube.

The actress runs a YouTube channel where she uploads various videos of herself. Reportedly, Vishnupriya is a fitness freak and always keeps herself busy with different workout sessions.

