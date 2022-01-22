Vishu Raghav Wraps Shooting of Vaashi Starring Keerthy Suresh, Tonino Thomas

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam film Vaashi starring Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh have announced that they have wrapped up the shooting. The shoot for the movie directed by Vishnu Raghav started on November 17, 2021. The team finished the shooting on January 20 just within two months. Tovino and Keerthy announced the wrapping of the shooting by sharing a few pictures from the film sets.

Sharing the pictures, Tovino said he is “super happy" to have joined hands with Vishnu in his first venture as a director. Tovino was seen posing with Keerthy and other cast and crew members of Vaashi. The actor was last seen in director Basil Joseph’s Minnal Murali. The superhero film was released on Netflix and received positive responses from the critics and the audience alike. After Minnal Murali’s release on December 16, 2021, he resumed working on his upcoming film, Vaashi.

Actress Keerthy Suresh has shared similar pictures from different sets of Vaashi. She said that she will cherish the memories from the sets forever. Vaashi will see Keerthy returning to Malayalam film after Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham.

Malayalam film Vaashi is written and directed by Vishnu G Raghav. The first directorial project of Vishnu is also marking the first collaboration of Keerthy and Tovino. Apart from Keerthy and Tovino, the film will see Nandu, Baiju Santosh, Anumohan, Dr. Rony, Kottayam Ramesh, Mukundan, Krishnan Sopanam, Ankith, Sreelakshmi, Maya Viswanath and Maya Menon in the prominent roles.

Keerthy’s father G Suresh Kumar is bankrolling the project under the Revathy Kalamandir banner with Menaka Suresh and Revathy Suresh as co-producers. Kailas Menon is the music composer of the film. The makers will announce the release date of the film this month.

