Vishwa Hindu Parishad Distances Itself From Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Title Controversy

A former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader shared a post on Facebook expressing displeasure over the title of the film.

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 15:11 IST

The post also praised Unni Mukundan, mentioning that he was giving a new direction to Malayalam cinema.
The title poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph’s upcoming film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil was recently launched by the makers. And moviegoers are already excited about the project as it marks Prithviraj and Basil’s first collaboration. However, the film’s title was quick to cause a stir on social media.

A former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader shared a post on Facebook expressing displeasure over the title of the film and even threatened dire consequences if the deity Guruvayurappan is mocked in the movie. The post also praised Unni Mukundan, mentioning that he was giving a new direction to Malayalam cinema.

While many have said that the former VHP leader is jumping to conclusions before watching the film, the VHP itself has distanced itself from the post. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has said that the threat campaign against actor Prithviraj in connection with the film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil was not on their agenda, and they have nothing to do with the post.

VHP State President Vijithambi and General Secretary VR Rajasekaran stated that the post was made by a person who was expelled from VHP years ago. They also said in a statement that the VHP does not decide how a film is going to be before it is released. They further mentioned that they will watch the film and that only if they find anything objectionable, will they retaliate. They also requested that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad not be dragged into the controversy unnecessarily.

Guruvayurappan, also often spelt as Guruvayoorappan, is a form of Vishnu worshipped mainly in Kerala. He is the presiding deity of the Guruvayur temple.

first published: January 03, 2023, 15:07 IST
last updated: January 03, 2023, 15:11 IST
