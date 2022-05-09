Vishwak Sen Addresses Rumours Surrounding OTT Release of Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam

Vishwak Sen has played a variety of characters in his film career. Continuing the trend, he took on another one-of-a-kind role in his most recent film, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam. The film had a successful premiere on May 6. The film, directed by Vidyasagar Chinta, has won widespread praise for Vishwak Sen’s performance and on-screen chemistry with Rukhsar Dhillon.

Several reports anticipating the OTT release of the movie, which is still running successfully in theatres, have surfaced. Vishwak Sen addressed these reports on Instagram. He shared a clip and initially thanked his fans and viewers for making the film a success.

“Hello everyone. First of all, thank you so much. Thank you so much for coming to the theatre and watching my movie," said Vishwak. He further said, “About our movie’s OTT release date, we will soon announce it. Do not spoil the movie for those who are coming to the theatres." He concluded by saying he, too, did not know anything about the final OTT release date.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on March 31, ahead of the movie’s release, an FIR was filed against Vishwak for disrupting public peace and creating a ruckus on a public road. Reportedly, Vishwak organised a dangerous prank on a busy Film Nagar road to promote his film, which frightened the public. Later, a complaint was filed against the actor with the Human Rights Commission.

Vanamlo, Ashoka Arjuna Kalyanam tells the narrative of Arjun, a small-time moneylender. Arjun, a 33-year-old bachelor, wants to marry. After much effort, he finally marries Maddhavi. The plot twist occurs when Madhavi, played by Rukshar Dhillon, goes missing.

Aside from these two performers, Rithika Naik, who plays Madhavi’s sister Vasudha, also appears in this film. Rithika made her debut with this picture and immediately struck a chord with the public. Goparaju Ramana and Kadambari Kiran have excelled in their humorous parts.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.