Vishwak Sen Starrer Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam's Release Postponed

Actor Vishwak Sen’s upcoming Telugu film Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam is not going to be released as planned earlier. The release of the movie, which was scheduled for April 22, has been postponed, according to the makers of the film.

“2̶2̶n̶d̶ ̶A̶p̶r̶i̶l̶ Then what’s the New Release Date of #AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam?! Announcement Today at 5 PM Stay tuned!" tweeted the makers of the film on April 15.

However, no announcement was made at 5 pm regarding the new release date of the film. Despite no official announcement, a few users on social media claimed that the movie is now going to be released on April 30.

For the unversed, last month, the makers announced that Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam will hit the theatres on 22 April.

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam is directed by Vidya Sagar Chinta, who previously worked on Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru and Falaknuma Das as cinematographer. Bapineedu B and Sudheer Edara have bankrolled the film under the banner of SVCC Digital. Rukshar Dhillon is playing the female lead in the film.

In the film, Vishwak plays the character of Arjun Kumar Allam, a middle-aged man who is having difficulty in finding a bride. Rukshar Dhillon has essayed the role of Pasupuleti Madhavi, to whom Vishwak is betrothed. Earlier, a teaser from the film indicated that Madhavi isn’t as enthusiastic about the wedding as Arjun.

On the work front, Vishwak Sen has several projects in the pipeline. He will be seen playing the lead role in the film, Ori Devuda. The moview is the Telugu remake of the Tamil hit film O My Kadavule. The film is currently in the post-production stage. PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations have bankrolled Ori Devuda

Vishwak will also be essaying the role of a lawyer in a cameo appearance in the film Mukhachitram. He has looked convincing in the role of the lawyer in the short clip shared by the makers. Mukhachitram is directed by Gangadhar.

Vidyadhar Kagita’s directorial Gaami also features Vishwak Sen. He will portray the role of an Aghora with a rare human condition in the film. Chandini Chowdary will play the lead actress in Gaami.

Vishwak has also directed the comedy thriller, Dus ka Dhamki. He will play the lead in the film. Rukshaar Dhillon was last seen in Amazon Prime’s web series Jugaadistan.

