Vishwak Sen Starrer Mukhachitram’s Trailer Promises A Gripping Crime Thriller

Vishwak Sen is currently one of the most talked about actors with some interesting projects at hand like Das Ki Dhamki and Mukhachitram. Mukhachitram’s trailer was unveiled on November 30 and received a huge round of applause from the audience. The second trailer of the film, directed by Gangadhar, shows how the personal life of a plastic surgeon takes an unfortunate turn which changes everything for him.

Mukhachitram seems to be a power-packed thriller, going by its first glimpse. But it is high on fun moments as well. The trailer has received more than 14 lakh views and counting.

The trailer shows a plastic surgeon Rajkumar (played by Vikas Vasista) describing his journey in a TED talk program. It reveals that he ties the nuptial knot with a girl from a village named Mahathi; but unfortunately she passed away in an accident. At the same time Maya, a writer, also meets with an accident, and her face is damaged beyond recognition. In a horrific turn of events, Maya takes up the name of Mahathi and files a case against Rajkumar. At this crucial juncture enters a lawyer (Vishwak) who takes up this case for Rajkumar. Will he be successful in saving his client? Why has Maya filed a complaint against Rajkumar? Audiences will be eager to find answers to these questions in Mukhachitram.

Advertisement

Fans have appreciated the makers for coming up with an outside the box concept. One of them commented, “This is what we call the Perfect Film with so many twists & turns which we were lacking till now. After the pandemic TFI is getting acknowledged by PAN INDIA. All the very best wishes to the entire cast & crew. Eagerly awaiting to watch it on 9th December."

One person also expressed happiness over the fact that actor Vikas is getting much-deserved recognition. The user lauded his stellar acting in Cinema Bandi. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, Cinema Bandi revolved around the life of an auto driver who embarks on a mission to make a film after he accidentally discovers a camera.

Read all the Latest Movies News here