Vishwak Sen To Play Lawyer in Mukhachitram. These South Actors Have Played it Before Him

The lead character in any screenplay is perhaps the crucial aspect of it. And, more often than not, the character’s occupation creates the storyline of the film. Some of the performers in the South Indian industry have aced courtroom dramas after putting their acting skills to the test.

There have been countless occasions when these actors have donned the highly esteemed black robe, portrayed some illustrious characters, and emerged successfully.

The latest to join the queue is Vishwak Sen. Vishwak is going to portray a lawyer’s role in the upcoming Mukhachitram. The makers recently dropped a glimpse of his character.

Apart from Vishwak, many heroes down South have played a lawyer on-screen.

Suriya

Suriya played lawyer Chandru in Tj Gnanavel’s film Jai Bheem in 2021. The film premiered on Amazon Prime and gained widespread critical praise. The film depicts the life of an oppressed tribe’s innocent and hardworking members, as well as the advocate Chandru’s fight for their human rights.

Pawan Kalyan

Power star Pawan Kalyan was the male lead in the Telugu remake of Pink. Vakeel Saab (2021) was the name given to this remake. Venu Sriram directed the film, which was produced by Dil Raju.

Ajith

Ajith played Bharath Subramaniam in Nerkonda Paarvai (2019), a respected lawyer who battles his turmoil and mourns the death of his wife. Ajith portrayed his role flawlessly, and his majestic courtroom sequences became a talking point.

Nagarjuna

In his career, Akkineni Nagarjuna has played a lawyer in two films. Nagarjuna played a lawyer in the films Vicky Dada (1989), directed by A. Kodanda Rami Reddy, and Adhipathi.

Venkatesh

Dharma Chakram (1996) is unquestionably one of Victory Venkatesh’s most emotive and passionate characters. Venkatesh portrayed the part of a lawyer in this film.

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi portrayed a lawyer in the film Abhilasha (1983), directed by Kodanda Ramireddy. The film addresses the vexing topic of execution by hanging. It is one of Chiranjeevi’s more intense flicks.

Jr. NTR

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. made his film debut with Ninnu Choodalani (2000), but it was with Student No 1 that his career took off. In the film, NTR plays a lawyer, and in the conclusion, he prosecutes his father and proves him not guilty.

Vijay

Thamizhan, directed by A. Majith and released in 2002, starred Vijay as a socially responsible lawyer whose purpose is to teach commoners about their legal rights. Priyanka Chopra made her film debut as well.

Vikram

Vikram plays Ambi, a trustworthy lawyer, in Shankar’s 2005 film Anniyan. The plot centres around a man who suffers from several personality disorders and practices his form of social justice.

