Vishwak Sen’s Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam’s TV Premiere This Sunday

Telegu actor Vishwak Sen’s latest film Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam which had a moderate run in theatres is now gearing up to air on the Telegu channel Gemini TV on August 7. To mark the world television premiere of the family drama, Gemini TV shared a short promo featuring Vishwak, Rushkar Dhillon, and Ritika Nayak.

The video clip features Vishwak Sen in a comedy role while Ritika Nayak is his on-screen wife. The pair seem to be smitten by each other in the video as they romance each other in between some family drama. Vishwak and Rushkar’s chemistry is unmissable in the video.

Helmed by renowned Telegu director Vidyasagar Chinta, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam revolves around a 40-year-old man searching for a bride. Upon attending a matchmaking ceremony, he gets hooked on a woman and decides to win her heart.

Although the film was loved and appreciated by the audiences, it failed to leave a mark on the critics. Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam had a short span in the theatres. Released on May 6 this year, the film had a global box office collection of Rs 4.47 crore against a budget of Rs 5.96 crore.

Apart from Vishwak and Ritika, the film also stars Rushkar Dhillon, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Dubbing Janaki, and Kadambari Kiran to name a few. Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam will stream on Gemini TV on August 7 at 6 pm.

Vishwak Sen is currently shooting for the film Mukhachitram. Directed by Gangadhar Rajarapu, Mukhachitram hosts a star-studded cast of Vikas Vashishta, Chaitanya Rao, Ayesha Khan, and Priya Vadlamani who all are assigned important roles. Vishwak will take up the character of a lawyer, Vishwamitra.

Apart from Mukhachitram, Vishwak is also a part of the Tamil film O My Kadavule’s remake which is produced collaboratively by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas and PVP Cinema.

