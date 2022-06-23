Visually Impaired Man Sings Pathala Pathala, Kamal Haasan To Pay For His Music Classes

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram starring Kamal Haasan has turned out to be a big success and part of the credit also goes to the engaging soundtrack by Anirudh Ravichander. Pathala Pathala, one of the most popular songs from the movie, made a lot of noise even before the film was released.

While it was loved by fans, a section of people took offence to some of the lyrics, which seemed to be critical of the central government. Now, after Vikram has been released and has already been dubbed a blockbuster, the song is making the headlines again but for a different reason.

Advertisement

Recently, a video of a visually impaired youngster singing his rendition of Pathala Pathala has gone viral. The man can be seen singing the song with soul in the video posted by Kamal Haasan Team Online, a fan page for the actor. He makes incredible beats with a plastic bucket while sitting on a lush green field with coconut trees as a backdrop. His soulful rendition of the song has left the internet amazed.

The visually impaired man, identified as Thirumurthy, even met with Kamal Haasan recently after the star was left impressed by his unparalleled talent. Kamal Haasan was all praises for Thirumurthy after he sang a song in his presence as well.

Advertisement

After getting to know that the young man wants to become a musician, Kamal Haasan decided to get him trained in AR Rahman’s music institute and even had a word with the world-renowned composer for the same. Kamal Haasan has promised to take care of all the expenses for his musical education.

Meanwhile, Vikram is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office and recently emerged as the all-time No 1 movie at the Tamil Nadu box office, beating Bahubali which held the record since its release.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.