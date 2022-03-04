Vivaan Shah on Family Drama Sutliyan: Can Be a Cautionary Parable, People Can Learn From It

Actor Vivaan Shah stars in Sutliyan, a family drama which is a heartwarming tale of an estranged family struggling to deal with their troubled past and unresolved conflicts. In an interview with News18.com, Vivaan described the show as a cautionary parable, from which people can learn a lot. He also his experiences, and memorable moments during Sutliyan’s shoot.

Vivaan shared that the web show is a family entertainer and a relatable story that people can learn from. “It is a wonderful and heartwarming show that I think everybody can watch with their families. Everybody can relate to the series. The web series is about what disrupts the family and their bond, and in that sense, it can be a cautionary parable. People can learn from the show. It has certain issues that everyone can relate to, and hopefully not make some of the mistakes. There is a lot to learn from the show, for any family or any individual."

The web show features Ayesha Raza Mishra, Plabita Borthakur and Shiv Pandit in pivotal roles. Asked about his experience of working on the sets with the stars, Vivaan shared, “It was absolutely amazing and during the shoot, all the three of us - Shiv Pandit, Ayesha, Plabita all of us became like a family. We used to call Ayesha ‘mummyji’. I used to call Plabita didi and Shiv Bhaiya and it became a little immersive experience for us. We got completely lost in our character. All of us formed such a close bond during the series, and the friendships that we made were really special."

Talking about the memories during Sutliyan, the Happy New Year actor said, “There were a lot of memories. The greatest one is that every evening after pack up, Plabita used to bring her ukulele and sing such beautiful songs. She has got such a gorgeous voice and her style of playing those songs was just amazing. Niharika Lyra Dutt also used to sing, and one of the fondest memories is the session of song and music sessions after the pack-up."

“The series is a very profound exploration of the bond of the family and what potentially disrupts that bond. This is perhaps the central theme of Sutliyan, and this is what the show really addresses and explores. A family is so close and everybody loves each other, what are the forces… what are the circumstances… what are the things that can disrupt that and make a family drift apart and that is one of the key topics of the show," said Vivaan.

Sutliyan is set to premiere on ZEE5 from March 4, 2022.

