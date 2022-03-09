Vivaan Shah Reminisces Working With Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone,Terms It 'Beautiful And Spiritual'

Vivaan Shah, son of veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak, is all set to make a comeback with his show titled Sutliyan. He made his debut with Priyanka Chopra’s 7 Khoon Maaf, and in his next project, he went on to share the screen space with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Vivaan played the role of a hacker (Rohan) in Happy New Year. The film also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. Helmed by Farah Khan, Happy New Year was released in 2014, and in a recent interview with India Today, Vivaan recalled his experience of working in the film.

Reminiscing about working with Shah Rukh, Deepika, Abhishek, Boman, Sonu and Farah, Vivaan said that Happy New Year was like an intergalactic space voyage. “It was such a beautiful experience. If you ride in the same chariot as Hercules, of course, it’s going to be a special thing," he said. However, the actor mentions that people always tend to look at things, materialistically like, “Oh, how did this benefit you, it’s not about that," he said. The beauty of his experience in Happy New Year, Vivaan stated, was a completely “spiritual one."

Working with some of the A-listers of Bollywood in Happy New Year was like a ‘dream come true’ for the young actor. “Got to know and spent time with icons of my childhood, my life. People who I’ve grown up watching on the screen. The mark of a great star is that they make you feel as if they are your friend," he said. Vivaan recalled that the star cast was extremely kind to him, and he cannot even stress how beautiful they were to him. “They really treated me like a younger brother. I will be grateful to that till the day I die," he concluded.

