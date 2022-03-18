Vivek Agnihotri And Kangana Ranaut To Collaborate After Blockbuster The Kashmir Files: Report

Kangana Ranaut has been all praise for Vivek Agnihotri’s latest release, The Kashmir Files. The film, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency, has been bringing the audiences back to theatres like never before. Starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Josh, the film is on the verge of crossing Rs 100 crore at the time of reporting.

Amid the stellar success of the film, a new report claims that Kangana Ranaut is in talks with Vivek Agnihotri for a new project. If a report by Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, Vivek has approached Kangana for a movie together and they’ve had a couple of meetings as well.

“Vivek Rajan Agnihotri has been working on multiple ideas and he has discussed one of those with Kangana Ranaut. The actress too has shown keen interest in collaborating with Vivek. Both of them bond well together and have similar ideologies. A collaboration was always round the corner. The talks are in very early stages and once they materialize, an official announcement will take place. So far, it has been just a couple of meetings between the two," the source told the publication.

While it is to see if the talks transpire into something concrete, it seems like Kangana’s support to The Kashmir Files and the team is not dying down anytime soon. On Friday, Vivek shared a post featuring the box office collection of the movie. The Kashmir Files has already surpassed Rs 100 crore box office collection on the worldwide front. Kangana shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Yeh business nahi hai, ye ek kalaakar ki desh prem ki bhaawna hai aur yeh paise nahi iss desh ke pashchatap ke aansoo hai."

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that The Kashmir Files’ screen count has increased to 4000. “Day 1: 630+ screens, Day 8 [Week 2]: 4000 screens and counting. IF THIS IS NOT MIND-BLOWING, WHAT IS?" he tweeted.

