Vivek Agnihotri Calls Kejriwal 'Professional Abuser' After He Said 'Upload Kashmir Files on YouTube'

Vivek Agnihotri dubbed Arvind Kejriwal 'professional abuser' after he suggested uploading The Kashmir Files on YouTube. The Delhi CM made the statement while questioning the decision behind making it tax-free in several states.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: March 25, 2022, 19:30 IST

Director Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s latest comment on The Kashmir Files. During a session in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal questioned the decision behind making The Kashmir Files tax-free and mockingly suggested Vivek should just upload the movie on YouTube where everyone can watch it for free. “Ask Vivek Agnihotri to put the film on YouTube. Everyone can watch it for free. What’s the need to make the movie tax-free," Kejriwal said.

Reacting to the statement in an interaction with First Post, Agnihotri asked if the Delhi CM did say that. “Am I really supposed to react to something so absurd? Would he ask Steven Spielberg to upload Schindler’s List on YouTube? Not that I am comparing my small film to Schindler’s List. Just asking," Agnihotri said.

The director added that he’d rather concentrate on the crores of people watching the film instead of ’20 politicians who are professional abusers.’ “Two crore people have seen The Kashmir Files already. They are responding with deep pure emotions. I would rather concentrate on those two-crore people than the 20 politicians who are professional abusers," he said.

The Kashmir Files has emerged as the biggest hit since the pandemic set in. The film, which focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri pandits, has already surpassed Rs 200 crore collection. Sharing the latest box office collection of The Kashmir Files, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Friday, “From ₹ 3.55 cr on Day 1 to ₹ 207.33 cr on Day 14, #TheKashmirFiles has packed a HISTORIC TOTAL in 2 weeks… EPIC BLOCKBUSTER… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr, Thu 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 207.33 cr. #India biz."

While The Kashmir Files is still basking in the success, Vivek Agnihotri is already talking about his upcoming film Delhi Files. The movie is the third film in the Files trilogy. Agnihotri has said that after he wraps Delhi Files, he would not return to the Files series.

first published: March 25, 2022, 19:30 IST