Vivek Agnihotri Calls Koffee With Karan 'Artificial', Says His Life Does Not Revolve Around Only Sex

Even though the seventh season of Koffee With Karan has come to an end, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has now talked about why would he not want to appear on Karan Johar’s show. In a recent interview, The ‘The Kashmir Files’ director mentioned that he is ‘middle-aged’ person for whom sex is not the ‘primary concern’. He shared that while he can speak on the subject, he would not want to appear on KWK because his life does not revolve around only sex.

“It depends. I mean, if the kind of show it is right now, definitely, I wouldn’t go because I have nothing to contribute. I mean, I cannot talk, I’m more than middle-aged now. I have two kids. So I’m not… Sex is not the primary concern of my life. And I’ll feel odd sitting over there because it’s so artificial. I am talking to you as well, I can speak on any subject, be it sex or any other subject? We can do that, I have no problems. But that’s the only centre of… so… I am very spiritual, I am not a very sex-centred person, though I enjoy it with my wife. But I am not a … It’s not that my life revolves around only sex and who’s ditching who… and who’s sleeping around with who," he told Brut India as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Not just this, he even called Karan Johar’s show ‘bullshit’ and claimed that nobody can even relate to the show. He also added that KJo has been doing the show only with his ‘inner circle’ friends.

“I think it is a bullshit programme also, because… what is it doing? Nobody relates with it, you’re doing it only for your inner circle, for your friends and just to make each other happy, and some channels are paying for it. And people can see that this is a problem, you know. So if people get upset with all these news anchors who are screaming unnecessarily, then I think both of them are exchanging notes. There is no difference between them," the filmmaker added.

Meanwhile, Koffee With Karan 7 has come to an end. The last episode of the season premiered on Thursday in which comedians and influencers Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Niharika NM and Danish Sait graced the couch.

