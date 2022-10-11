Vivek Agnihotri Calls Out Karan Johar's 'Fakeness' for Quitting Twitter But 'Staying on' Instagram

Karan Johar took Twitter by storm when he announced his departure from the popular social media platform. While his move elicited all kinds of reactions from the netizens varying from shock to celebration, one particular response caught everyone’s eyes. Vivek Agnihotri wrote a cryptic post highlighting that quitting Twitter alone won’t solve the problem and that one should quit all social media platforms.

On Monday, the Kashmir Files director first tweeted, “Quitters never win, Winners never quit," followed by a more elaborate tweet stating, “I believe a genuine person seeking positive energies would leave Social Media completely. Leaving only Twitter because it doesn’t allow hypocrisy or fakeness but staying on Instagram because it gets brands and allows fakeness itself is negative and screwed-up approach to life."

While some of his followers shared his perspective, others slammed him for targeting the Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna director unnecessarily. One of them responded by saying, “This man has all the time to troll and follow someone, it’s all about loving your family." Meanwhile, someone else wrote, “Exactly. And you’re a genuine person seeking positive energies, right? So go ahead, DELETE YOUR ACCOUNT". Another one tweeted, “It’s ok Vivek Ji, it’s their choice… live and let them live…"

Karan Johar became a soft target for the trollers ever since the whole nepotism debate had cropped up on his show Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker had also faced the ire of the public at the time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

On the professional front, his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is touted to be a new age romantic film. It will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai and Delhi. Rocky Aur Rani is expected to hit the silver screens on February 10, 2023.

