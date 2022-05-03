Vivek Agnihotri Calls Out Wikipedia for Terming The Kashmir Files 'Inaccurate': 'You Forgot to Add...'

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files was a huge success at the box office and also with the fans but the film has been embroiled in its fair share of controversies, both before its release and after the release. Now, the director has lashed out at Wikipedia for calling the events depicted in the film ‘fictional.’ Agnihotri shared a screengrab from the film’s Wikipedia page that read, “The film presents a fictional storyline centered around an exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the disputed region of Kashmir. It depicts the early 1990s exodus to be a genocide, a notion that is considered to be widely inaccurate."

Sharing it, he wrote, “Dear @Wikipedia, You forgot to add ‘Islamophobia… propaganda… sanghi… bigot… etc’. You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more."

The film revolves around the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 90s and emerged as one of the most successful films post the pandemic. The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, after successfully running in cinemas in India, the film premiered in Israel with Hebrew subtitles on April 28, 2022. It is specially subtitled for the mainstream audience of the region.

The director shared the screening dates on Twitter. “Releasing today in Israel. A historic day for Indian cinema. Jews have supported this film from the day 1. Damaged people understand the pain of damaged people. #TheKashmirFiles #RightToJustice," he posted.

Announcing the news, Vivek had shared a video from the new poster of the film. The video sees the Consul General of Israel to Mid-West India, Kobbi Shoshani along with Vivek as the two inaugurate the new poster of the film for the Israeli audience.

