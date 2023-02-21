Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s latest directorial The Kashmir Files has won the Best Film trophy at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023 that was held last night. The filmmaker took to his Twitter handle to share the big news and also shared a bundle of pictures from the event. He wrote, “#TheKashmirFiles wins the ‘Best Film’ award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023. This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings."

Anupam Kher, who played a pivotal role in the film, also took to his social media handle to pen a gratitude note for the honour. He wrote, “Thank you #DadaSahebPhalkeFilmFestival for honouring me with the #MostVersatileActor of the year award for #TheKashmirFiles #Kartikeya2 & #Uunchai. I dedicate this award to my audiences! Will continue to dream & work hard. Proud that #TheKashmirFiles got the #BestFilmAward."

Take a look at the posts :

The Kashmir Files had also made it to the list of 301 eligible films for the Oscars. Talking about the eligibility list, Vivek told ANI, “The film being shortlisted at the Oscars is an achievement in itself, it’s too early to celebrate. This tragedy was kept hidden for 32 years and after 32 years when this film was released, the world welcomed it but also there were a lot of people who commented a lot about it… Four more films are shortlisted from India. I wish them all the best and congratulations."

The Kashmir Files’ narrated the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley during the early 1990s. The film, which was released on March 11 last year, went on to do record-breaking business at the box office. The film starred Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, among others.

