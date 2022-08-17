Vivek Agnihotri Hits Back at Anurag Kashyap For Saying He Hopes Kashmir Files Isn't Selected for Oscars

Vivek Agnihotri made major strides when his film The Kashmir Files was released in the theatres. While many films from the industry proved to be box office duds, The Kashmir Files came through with flying colours after garnering commercial success. Although the film received mixed reviews from the critics, it still managed to mint Rs 340 crore due to the phenomenal response. In a recent turn of events, Vivek lashed out at director Anurag Kashyap for exclaiming that he hopes The Kashmir Files doesn’t get selected for the Oscars.

During an interaction with Galatta Plus, the Gang of Wasseypur director had talked about the whirlwind success that RRR managed to conjure worldwide. He had said, “The west sees RRR differently than what we see, and they have loved RRR. If RRR becomes India’s selection, 99% it might get nominated at the Academy Awards. That’s the impact RRR has had on the world of Hollywood. India might actually have a nomination in the final five, if RRR is the film that we pick. I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not Kashmir Files."

However, this statement didn’t go down well with Vivek Agnihotri who responded with a tweet alleging that Kashyap has launched a campaign against his film. His tweet read, “IMPORTANT: The vicious, GENOCIDE-DENIER lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa."

The Kashmir Files was a movie that presented a storyline centered around the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley. It depicted the exodus and the events leading up to it as a genocide. The film claimed that such facts were suppressed by a conspiracy of silence. It featured Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming mystery drama Dobaaraa is an adaptation of Spanish movie Mirage and it stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. The film revolves around Taapsee’s quest to save a young boy, who communicates with her through a television set. Dobaaraa has already received critical acclaim across multiple film festivals around the world including London Indian Film Festival 2022. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 19.

