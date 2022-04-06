Vivek Agnihotri Reacts to Terror Attack on Kashmiri Pandit Vendor: 'Genocide of Kashmiri Hindus..'

Director Vivek Agnihotri, who is currently basking in the glory of the success of his recently released movie The Kashmir Files, has sent out his prayers to a shopkeeper in Kashmir’s Shopian district who was shot at by terrorists on Monday evening, in what was the fourth terrorist attack in the Valley since Sunday.

The man, identified as Bal Krishnan of Chotigam village in Shopian, suffered injuries in his hand and leg. Following the attack, the victim was taken to an Army hospital in Srinagar where doctors stated his condition to be stable. In a separate incident, two non-local labourers were shot at and injured by terrorists in the Lajoora area on Monday afternoon. The injured individuals were identified as Patleshwar Kumar and Jako Chowdhary, both residents of Bihar.

Taking to Twitter, Vivek strongly reacted to the terrorist attacks and wrote, “Kashmir Genocide is the longest, continuous Genocide of Kashmiri Hindus in the history of humanity." He further asked, “Truth or propaganda," seemingly taking a dig at those who labelled his film, about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley during the 1990s, “a propaganda"

This comes after Vivek Agnihotri took a dig at IAS officer Niyaz Khan after he asked him to donate all of the film’s earnings to Brahmin children in Kashmir. Taking to Twitter, Vivek asked for his appointment so that they could discuss how Niyaz, too, could help with the royalty of his books. As per his Twitter bio, the IAS officer in Madhya Pradesh has written seven novels.

The MP IAS officer tweeted, “Income of Kashmir Files reached 150 crore. Great. People have given a lot of respect for Kashmiri Brahmins’ feelings. I would respect film producer to transfer all earnings to the Brahmin children’s education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir. It will be a great charity."

Vivek replied, “Sir Niyaz Khaan Sahab, Bhopal aa raha hoon 25th ko (I’m coming to Bhopal on the 25th). Please give an appointment so we can meet and exchange ideas how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer."

The Kashmir Files has earned Rs 331 crore at the worldwide box office. The film has been dominating the box office, especially in the Hindi belt. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Anupam Kher among others in pivotal roles.

