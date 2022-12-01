Vivek Agnihotri Responds to Nadav Lapid's Apology; Ayesha Omar Addresses Plans To Marry Shoaib Malik

Vivek Agnihotri said he doesn’t care about what Nadav Lapid says after the latter apologised over his remarks on the film The Kashmir Files. During the closing ceremony of the IFFI 2022 in Goa, the Iranian filmmaker who was also the Jury Head called Vivek Agnihotri’s film propaganda and vulgar, causing a huge uproar. In a recent interview with CNN News18, the filmmaker apologised and said, “I didn’t want to insult anyone, and my aim was never to insult people or their relatives, who have suffered. I totally apologise if that’s the way they interpreted."

Pakistani actress and model Ayesha Omar has been making the headlines ever since Sanya Mirza and Shoaib Akhtar’s divorce rumours started doing rounds. It was reported that the actress is set to tie the knot with the Pakistani cricketer. Post this, many fans slammed Ayesha accusing her of ruining Shoaib and Sania’s marriage. And this forced the actress to respond for the first time on social media.

After wrapping up Dunki shooting in Saudi Arabia, Shah Rukh Khan visited the holy city of Mecca and performed Umrah, an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be done anytime. The pictures of the superstar from his Mecca visit were shared online by one of the fan accounts. In the clicks, SRK was seen surrounded by people at the holy place.

Sam Bahadur Teaser: Vicky Kaushal has released the first teaser of his upcoming film Sam Bahadur. Set to release on December 1, 2023, the actor took to Instagram and shared the teaser, and kicked off the countdown for the release. For the unversed, Sam Bahadur is the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Salman Khan is one of the much-loved stars in the industry. Each time he steps out, his swag and charismatic persona make headlines. The actor is currently busy with the shoot of his much-anticipated film - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. And his fans are super excited to witness the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor on the big screen.In the latest update, the 56-year-old actor was seen outside the sets of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and his attire has taken the internet on fire.

