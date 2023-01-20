Vivek Agnihotri Says Pallavi Joshi 'Limped back to Sets' Post Foot Injury as 'Show Must Go On'

Actress Pallavi Joshi is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, The Vaccine War, in Hyderabad. The movie, which revolves around the medical fraternity and scientists during the Covid-19 pandemic, is being helmed by Pallavi’s husband, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. Recently, Pallavi got injured while shooting for the film after a vehicle lost control and hit the actress. Still, the actress has completed her shoot and sought treatment at a local hospital. Now, according to Vivek Agnihotri’s latest update, Pallavi Joshi is back and currently recuperating from her injury.

On Wednesday, Vivek Agnihotri shared a picture of his wife Pallavi Joshi who sported a huge smile on her face. The photo was captured on the sets of The Vaccine War. Giving an update on Pallavi’s recovery, the film-maker wrote in his tweet, “On behalf of #PallaviJoshi, I’d like to thank all her well-wishers and fans for their concern. While shooting, a car ran over her foot. The bone will take its long course to heal but she limped back today to sets to give her shot. Show must go on!"

Following his tweet, various personalities from the film industry as well as fans expressed their heartfelt wishes for The Kashmir Files actress. Shekhar Kapur wrote, “Oh no! Hope Pallavi ‘s foot heals soon !" Ashoke Pandit tweeted, “Get well soon Pallavi. ❤️" Folk Singer Malini Awasthi wrote, “Get well soon Pallavi " Gulshan Devaiah said, “Aiyyo . Wishing her a full & speedy recovery." One of the netizens tweeted out, “Wishing Pallavi Ma’am a speedy recovery!"

Fans are looking forward to The Vaccine War with great anticipation. In an interview with a portal, Vivek shared how meticulously he worked for the film. The filmmaker said that when The Kashmir Files was postponed during the lockdown, he started his research on The Vaccine War. For research, he first met the scientists of the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology. The Hate Story director found their story of struggle quite overwhelming. According to him, these scientists have to fight a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even by our own people. Yet, he said that India won against superpowers by making the fastest, cheapest and safest vaccine. Vivek feels that this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country.

According to the Zid director, this will be India’s first pure science film about a bio-war people have no idea about. The Vaccine War will clash with John Abraham’s film Tariq, which will be based on a true story.

