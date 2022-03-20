Vivek Agnihotri Says Success of The Kashmir Files is Not His Alone: ‘I’m Just a Medium’

Vivek Agnihotri can easily be called the man of the moment. The director has rewritten history with his latest release, The Kashmir Files. The film has proved to be a blockbuster, and no other mid-range film has ever performed so well at the box office as this one did. The Kashmir File, with its collection, has toppled even Aamir Khan’s Dangal and has entered the same league as Baahubali: The Conclusion. Now, in a recent press conference, Vivek Agnihotri opened up about the success of the film and said it is not his alone, and he is just a medium.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Agnihotri revealed that he hails from a middle-class family in a small town and does not have a broad understanding of what success is. He added, “But who’s success is this? Today as we landed at the airport, we saw the same joy on the security guard’s face that we get to see on a mother’s face after the birth of her child. Even the people who ride the carts at the airport or serve at Starbucks reacted to our presence. But the elite people in coats and suits would see us, recognise us, but wouldn’t say anything. Some people would come running to us with joy. I would like to categorically put on the record that this success is not mine alone. If you have even a little respect for me, do not associate the success of the film with me. I am just a medium. Such things happen with the blessing of Goddess Saraswati, there is a divine force behind this, whether you agree or not. I believe in it."

The film depicts the exodus of Kashmir Pandits from the state. It has Anupam Kher in the lead and also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi amongst others. The film was given 630+ screens at the beginning, but the screen count was raised to 4000 screens after its success.

