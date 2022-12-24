Vivek Agnihotri Roasted for Walking With 'Y' Security, Netizens Say 'Don't Show Off on My Tax Money'

The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared a video on social media which shows him walking on the streets with a Y-category security cover. The director shared that he is having to pay a price for showing the “Genocide of the Hindus in Kashmir." He was referring to his aforementioned film which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 90s. He wrote, “The price one has to pay to show the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. In a Hindu majority country. Freedom of expression, ha! #ImprisonedInOwnCountry #Fatwa."

Watch the video here:

However, the video attracted criticism as some netizens accused him of using people’s tax money to get security cover. One user wrote, “The price is being paid by the ordinary taxpayers of this country and you are flaunting your security paid by them. There is no security concern for you. And if at all it is, why don’t you hire private security, you aren’t a public representative. Pay for your luxury." Another comment read, “Don’t you show off on my tax money. “This is an unwanted build-up waste of tax payers money" another user wrote.

Vivek Agnihotri was granted ‘Y’ category security with CRPF cover pan India by the Ministry of Home Affairs after the release of his film The Kashmir Files earlier this year. He is currently working on his upcoming film The Vaccine War, which is based on the largest Covid-19 vaccination programme, the conspiracies and the challenges it faced. Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War is slated to release on August 15, 2023, in more than 10 languages.

