Vivek Agnihotri Slams SRK After His Alleged Fans Threaten Him Over Besharam Rang, Says ‘Badshah Was…’

Director Vivek Agnihotri shared screenshots of alleged Shah Rukh Khan fans threatening him over his opinions on the song Besharam Rang from the film Pathaan. Taking to Twitter, The Kashmir Files director shared screenshots from the accounts he received the threats and took a dig at Shah Rukh’s recent comments about social media.

One of the messages to Vivek read, “I’m searching for you. I’ll enter your home and blow your brains out. Just watch. Or delte ur recent tweet (sic)." Sharing the screenshots, Vivek wrote, “Badshah was right. There is negativity on social media. (But we are positive)."

When a Twitter user replied by saying, “This is intolerance. Can’t anybody express his opinion??? We are living in a democratic and secular country. Where are we heading? We should respect each and everyone’s opinion. Abusive language is very distasteful. Thank you Vivek ji, May God give them a peaceful and sound mind," Vivek replied with red heart emojis.

Last month, the director posted an edited video while taking a dig at the song. He combined the clip of the song with a video of a young girl speaking about obscene scenes in films and how it affects women. As the song is being played, the girl is seen asking people why they wear such provocative clothes and dance this way. In the tweet, he wrote, “Warning: PnV video against Bollywood. Don’t watch it if you are a Secular."

Pathaan’s Besharam Rang song has been in the middle of controversy since it was released due to Deepika’s saffron bikini in the track. The outfit was objected to by a section of the audience, including Madhya Pradesh MP Narottam Mishra.

While Shah Rukh Khan had not mentioned the controversy, he did speak about social media negativity at the Kolkata International Film Festival last month. “Cinema and the advent of articulation through social media platforms have now become the foremost expression of human experience and emotion. The collective narrative of time is shaped by social media and contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature," he said at the time.

Pathaan is slated to release on January 25.

