Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Dig at Akshay Kumar; Stop Ruining Anupamaa Trends As Fans Upset With Vanraj

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is one of the most successful films in the history of Indian cinema. Made with a small budget, the film went on to gross over Rs. 275 crores, something that no trade analyst had expected. The Kashmir Files also managed to shun big-budget films like Bachchan Pandey. In fact, not just the audience, but many celebs too showed support for the film and tweeted how beautifully it was made, and how close to reality the film was. One of the stars who spoke in favour of the film was also Akshay Kumar. However, director Vivek Agnihotri feels that Akshay’s praise was more of a ‘majboori’.

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia in Rajan Shahi’s popular show Anupamaa are all set to tie the knot. Their pre-wedding ceremonies are currently underway. In the recent episode, we saw the Shahs and the Kapadias dancing to the songs of Mika Singh as they celebrate the Mehendi ceremony. While all members of the Shah family including Kavya are happy with Anupama and Anuj’s wedding, Baa and Vanraj are the only ones who have been repeatedly expressing disappointment with the wedding.

In a recent interview, actress Deepika Padukone talked about the way mental health is portrayed on-screen and how far Indian cinema needs to go in terms of a more thorough portrayal of mental health. Talking about how to reach that stage, the actress said it can only be achieved with ‘understanding and empathy.’

Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar has landed into legal trouble prior to its release. It was reported by livelaw.in that a petition was filed against the film in the Delhi High Court against a scene in its trailer. The plea was filed by an NGO named Youth Against Crime through Advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak over the depiction of a prenatal sex-determination scene in the trailer. Now, the Delhi HC, on Monday, said an act like pre-natal sex-determination cannot be trivialised, reports IANS.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram on Mother’s Day to post a photo of her and husband, Nick Jonas with their new-born daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka Chopra’s family, friends and colleagues from the film industry all showered the baby with love and affection. Parineeti Chopra called her cousin a “soldier in the hospital" and praised Priyanka Chopra for being so inspiring and tough during the long period Malti spent in the NICU.

